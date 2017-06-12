12 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Airtel, ICT Incubator Team Up to Provide Computer Skills

Dar es Salaam — Airtel Tanzania has partnered with information and communication technology incubator (DTBi) to train primary and secondary school teachers on basic computer skills as a way of passing knowledge to students.

The initiative is part of preparations for AirtelFursa Lab - a programme which will allow youth with passion in technology to learn computer skills, promote creativity and facilitate them to create solutions and design various mobile applications.

Various teachers have been empowered with the necessary skills and enable them transform the knowledge to students

