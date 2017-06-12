Uganda/Cape Verde: Sserunkuma Downs Cape Verde Again As Cranes Make Winning Start

Kampala — Uganda took over early leadership of Group L in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers after picking maximum points away to Cape Verde in their postponed game on Sunday evening.

The pre-match talk of the game had centered around Cranes' failure to make it in time for the game moved 24-hours from Saturday by Caf on Uganda's request.

This was after a combination of poor planning on Uganda's part and some underhand tactics from hosts Cape Verde saw 11 Cranes players only arrive in the country at the scheduled 1730 GMT kickoff on Saturday.

But after being granted an extra day, the Ugandan team grabbed the all-important three points to move two ahead of Lesotho and Tanzania that had earlier played out a 1-1 draw.

Striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma, scorer of the lone goal that separated the two teams in 2005, the last time they met, repeated the trick seven minutes from the final whistle.

The veteran KCCA front man who had come on as a substitute for Emmanuel Okwi tapped home at the far-post from a swift move that culminated into left back Godfrey Walusimbi's low cross.

Coach Micho Sredojevic had fielded virtually the same team from Tuesday's warm up goalless draw with Senegal with only captain Dennis Onyango coming into the side in place of Benjamin Ochan.

Villa defender Bernard Muwanga was again preferred to Timothy Awany in central defence in what appeared as a 4-3-3 formation.

As expected, the hosts with several European-based players, dominated possession and it required some alert goalkeeping from Onyango to keep them at bay with one particular fingertip save in the second half catching the eye.

They were then undone by Sserunkuma's positioning with the striker having only taken to the pitch six minutes earlier.

Attention now shifts to next month's Chan qualifier against South Sudan while the Afcon games resume in March next year with Uganda hosting Tanzania.

The winner of the group will qualify directly for the final tournament due in Cameroon in addition to the best three runners up from the other 11 groups.

2019 Afcon qualifiers Group L results

Cape Verde 0-1 Uganda

Lesotho 1-1 Tanzania