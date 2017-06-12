Nigeria: SERAP Wants Free Pre-Paid Meters to Consumers

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued the Federal Government and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, SAN over failure to directives to electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to provide free prepaid meters to all Nigerians.

The application, which was filed last Friday at the Federal High Court Ikoyi, Lagos also seeks to end the use of estimated billing across the country.

SERAP said by failing to enforce his directives to DISCOs, Mr Fashola is implicitly promoting the use of unjustifiable estimated billing, and increasing consumer costs.

The use of estimated billing, according to SERAP is marginalizing Nigerians living in extreme poverty, disproportionately affecting women, children and the elderly, and increasing their vulnerability to discrimination.

SERAP argued that, "Mr Fashola's constitutional and statutory responsibility is not just to give directives to DISCOs to provide free prepaid meters to all Nigerians, but also to decisively enforce such directives and end the use of estimated billing. Effective access to electricity includes metering of all consumers. It is the responsibility of the Federal Government which has been assigned to Mr Fashola, and he cannot shy away from it."

The suit brought pursuant to Order 34 of the Federal High Court Rules and the inherent jurisdiction of the court, was signed by SERAP deputy director Timothy Adewale. The suit followed the organization's request to Mr Fashola asking him to "urgently enforce your directives and discharge your ministerial and statutory duty to ensure completion of metering of unmetered customers and total abolition of estimated billing in the country."