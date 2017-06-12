12 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abcon Wants BDC Rate Reduced to N350/1U.S.$

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review BDCs dollar buying rate downwards from N360 to N350/$1 and enhance security surveillance at the boarders to checkmate illegal cash movement that has dire consequences on naira's stability.

ABCON President, Aminu Gwadade, made the call in a release outlining short term steps that would ensure that the ongoing recovery of the naira against dollar was sustained.

Gwadabe said the standard/average trade margin for BDCs across the world was 12 per cent and reviewing the rate to N350/$1 was less than three per cent for Nigerian operators.

"The CBN should be proactive enough to quickly review the BDC buying rate so as to bring the foreign exchange transfer rate down and boost market stability. The BDC rate should be brought down to N350/$1 for now and see the positive impact on the local currency," he said.

Gwadabe explained that the rate challenges faced by BDCs, if not checked, would trigger a liquidity crisis that might derail the ongoing recovery of the naira against the dollar.

He also called on the CBN to increase the volume of Personal Travel Allowances (PTAs) from $4,000 to $8,000; Business Travel Allowances (BTAs) from $5,000 to $10,000; school fees from $5,000 to $20,000 and medicals from $5,000 to $15,000 quarterly to deepen liquidity in the market.

