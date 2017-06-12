Africa: WhatsUpHIV Brings You All the Latest News From the 8th SA Aids Conference

Blog

On Tuesday, June 13, the 8th SA Aids conference opens in Durban. The theme of the conference is the Long Road to Prevention. AIDS 2017 is a global gathering of HIV experts and community leaders. WhatsUpHIV's young community journalists will report all the latest developments as they happen - from the viewpoint of those most affected by the epidemic.

The theme is the Long Road to Prevention. The conference will feature the most recent research as well as debates about the best way forward. The focus will be on the youth.

To quote conference chair, Dr Sue Goldstein: "we are trying to get the voices of young people heard by everyone working in the field. Not only are these young people key to education and prevention but the ways in which we engage with them now will influence how they, as adults, are able to continue to promote rights and dignity of all. Key words in the conference which we hope to hear many times are transparency, accountability, humanity, excellence and innovation. But this doesn't mean that the compelling evidence for existing known interventions will be ignored."