Liberia: Stamping Power Theft in Communities

Following the electrocution of a minor and his mother in the Matadi community, authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) over the weekend raided the community of illegal connections.

The child, whose identity is still not known, was reportedly on his way to the market when he touched an electric wire that was against the zinc of a house.

Amidst heavy downpour of rain, sources said, the child dropped dead instantly after touching the wire in the Central Matadi Community next to the Matadi Dry-Rice Market.

Bystanders said when his mother heard the news she came running and, without inquiring, grabbed the boy in a bid to rescue him but was also electrocuted.

Investigation conducted by the LEC power theft team that arrived on the scene later blamed the situation on power theft by unknown residents who illegally tapped on the LEC power lines to illegally distribute current to certain persons.

However, during a visit to the area, a team of LEC personnel raided the community of illegal lines and connections in a bid to curb power theft and avoid the reoccurrence of such an act.

LEC Managing Director Joseph Soko Sackor admonished all to join the fight and assist the Corporation to fight the menace.

"We are here to empathize with the family of the victims of the situation. And we need to work with you to ensure that all those involved are brought to book to face the full weight of the law.

We need the community to be vigilant and communicate with us whenever these things are happening. We want you as community members to stand strong against power theft and condemn it and not encourage it," he said.

He stated that communities need to work along with the LEC to identify more illegal connections. "In the coming weeks and we will ensure massive connections. There is a new management team at LEC, so if you need connections, you come to our Waterside office and we would ensure that you are connected. This week we will work alongside with you to do massive connection in this community while at the same time we expect you to help in the fight against power theft," Sackor intimated.