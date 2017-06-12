Liberia: Cemesp Empowering Young Journalists for Elections Coverage

The Center for Media Studies & Peace Building (CEMESP) will on Tuesday, June 13th 2017 begin an intensive training workshop for thirty-five young journalists in Liberia.

The training is part of a partnership with UNESCO to build the capacity of the Liberian media, especially in covering the 2017 elections.

The workshop participants are drawn from Bong, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi and Montserrado counties.

The training workshop which will run till Wednesday June 14th will be addressed by Yao Ydo, Director of UNESCO Regional Multi-Sectoral office based in Abuja Nigeria.

The project, under the theme; "CEMESP Empowering Young Journalists to Monitor Good Governance, Democratic Participation and Peaceful Transition in Liberia " is aimed at supporting the premise that the pending transition should be based on the exchange of ideas and not divisive sentiments.

This workshop is the first of a series of events and activities that will be led by CEMESP.