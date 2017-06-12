12 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Graduates to Be Incorporated in Agriculture, Govt Says

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The government is preparing a strategy to incorporate youths in the agriculture sector, to provide room for more employment opportunities.

This was revealed on Monday in Parliament by Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disable Mr Antony Mavunde.

He was reacting to a question posed by Ms Susan Lyimo (Special seat MP-Chadema) who wanted to know the government's position on incorporating graduates in agriculture sector.

"Through an international strategy, we plan to incorporate graduates in unutilized big farms owned by the government to curb unemployment in the country," noted Mr Mavunde.

Ms Lyimo was of the view that the government should prioritize the agriculture sector, for its potentials to be fully taped into. "The government has been in the frontline in creating informal employments. This should be the same in the agriculture sector," said Ms Lyimo.

