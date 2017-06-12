Nigeria: We Will Turn Kogi to Rice, Cassava Haven - Dangote

Lokoja — The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has expressed his readiness to build the biggest agricultural company in Kogi State with focus in the areas of rice and cassava production.

Dangote, who said this when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House, Lokoja, said his company was ready to partner with the state to empower the people.

"The only thing that can hinder us from building the biggest agricultural firm in Kogi State is if the government doesn't give us the land. And I'm sure your Excellency will make the land available, and you will also make the out growers available.

"And be rest assured that as soon as you make them available, we will bring a lot of prosperity to Kogi State. Both your own name and our name will be written in gold in terms of history that we actually brought prosperity to Kogi state," he said.

He said the company would provide improved seedlings, fertilizers, chemical and the needed training for the out growers that will be taking part in the farming activities by the time it take off.

"We will guarantee to buy paddy rice from them and we will be fair to them. We want to empower people in the state to become self sufficient and become rich people like us. That is our target.

He said the Dangote Foundation would support the state in the areas of security and health.

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in his remarks commended Dangote for his interest in the state, assuring that government would provide the needed security and safe environment for his investment to thrive.