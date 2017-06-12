Tanzania: Govt Gets Sh56 Billion for Renovating University Buildings

Dodoma — The government has received Sh56 billion that will be spent on renovating several buildings of various public universities across the country.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Ms Stella Manyanya told the Parliament on Monday that the government is doing everything possible to improve learning conditions in various higher learning institutions.

"We have already received a total of Sh56 billion from the Treasury," she said.

Ms Manyanya, who doubles as Member of Parliament for Nyasa, was responding to a question from Ms Asha Abdallah Juma (CCM - Special Seats) who wanted to know steps being taken by the Government to renovate dilapidated buildings at Mzumbe University's main campus in Morogoro.

"What is the government doing to renovate buildings at Mzumbe University and more specifically, to relieve girls who need more water to use than others?" she enquired.

In response, Ms Manyanya said the government had budgeted Sh2 billion for the Mzumbe University renovation project during the ongoing financial year (2016/17) and that so far, a total of Sh884.6 million has been disbursed.

"We are confident that the remaining amount will be disbursed before the end of this year," she said.

On the question of water, she said the government has instructed the university's administration to use its own funds to ensure that students are able to the much-needed liquid.