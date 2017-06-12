12 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Six Die in North Darfur Camp Inferno

Tagged:

Related Topics

Korma — Six people died in a huge fire that hit the Shoba camp for the displaced in Korma in North Darfur on Friday.

More than 1,000 homes burned to ashes, a camp resident told Radio Dabanga. "The people could not contain the flames with water and sand because of the strong winds."

He said that six displaced burned to death. "19 people with burns were taken to the El Fasher Teaching Hospital.

On Sunday, officials estimated the number of people who lost their homes because of the fire at 1,001 families (about 4,385 individuals).

The camp resident appealed to relief organisations, the North Darfur government, and the joint UN-AU peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid) "to immediately and urgently mobilise relief for the hundreds of affected families now living in the open".

He said that the reason for the fire was unknown so far. "The displaced do not rule out arson. They fear the authorities are behind the fire, to dismantle the camp and force the camp residents to return to their place of origin, regardless of the insecurity."

Sudan

SLM-MM Commanders Killed in North Darfur

Members of the Rapid Support Forces reported killed field commanders of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.