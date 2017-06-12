Photo: Fadhili Akida/Daily News

President John Magufuli gets clarification from the chairperson of a committee formed to probe the contents in mineral sand Prof Abdulkarim Mruma, soon after receiving the report at the State House in Dar es Salaam. Looking on are Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa.

Dar es Salaam — Former Attorney General Mr Andrew Chenge (Bariadi-CCM) and former minister for energy and minerals Mr William Ngeleja (Sengerema-CCM) have been implicated in a report by a second team, formed by President John Magufuli to probe the mineral sand saga.

Others, who were implicated in the report presented to President John Magufuli by Professor Nehemia Osoro, who chaired the team are the late minister for industries, trade and investments Dr Abdallah Kigoda, former minister for energy and minerals Mr Daniel Yona as well as former attorney general Johnson Mwanyika.

According to Prof Osoro Mr Change and co entered into dubious contracts with investors something, which has caused the government to lose a lot of revenues.