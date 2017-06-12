12 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chenge, Ngeleja Implicated in Second Mining Sand Probing Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Fadhili Akida/Daily News
President John Magufuli gets clarification from the chairperson of a committee formed to probe the contents in mineral sand Prof Abdulkarim Mruma, soon after receiving the report at the State House in Dar es Salaam. Looking on are Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa.

Dar es Salaam — Former Attorney General Mr Andrew Chenge (Bariadi-CCM) and former minister for energy and minerals Mr William Ngeleja (Sengerema-CCM) have been implicated in a report by a second team, formed by President John Magufuli to probe the mineral sand saga.

Others, who were implicated in the report presented to President John Magufuli by Professor Nehemia Osoro, who chaired the team are the late minister for industries, trade and investments Dr Abdallah Kigoda, former minister for energy and minerals Mr Daniel Yona as well as former attorney general Johnson Mwanyika.

According to Prof Osoro Mr Change and co entered into dubious contracts with investors something, which has caused the government to lose a lot of revenues.

Tanzania

Mining Giant Acacia Accused of Operating iIllegally

Acacia mining company has been accused of operating in Tanzania illegally. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.