Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gets the feel of mineral concentrates for export at Buzwagi Gold Mine on March.

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has lost an average of Sh108 trillion and Sh188 trillion in a period between 1998 and 2017 through gold and copper concentrates export.

This was revealed in a report by a probing team, which was formed by President John Magufuli, to look into mining contracts and their economic impact to the country. The report was presented to the President by Professor Nehemia Osoro, who chaired the team.

The amount is equivalent to the country's budget for three consecutive financial years. According to Prof Osoro the amount will enable the country to the entire central railway line to Standard Gauge.