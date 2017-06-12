Ghana: Vice President Prays With Muslims in the Western Region

press release

His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, joined Muslims to perform ablution and pray at the Shama Central Mosque, the Assembly Hall of Baidu Bonsu Senior High School and the Takoradi Central Mosque, all in the Western Region.

The visit to the Western Region offered the Vice President the opportunity to thank Muslim electorates in the region for overwhelmingly voting the New Patriotic Party into power.

Addressing Muslims after the prayers, Dr Bawumia disclosed that Government had allocated in the 2017 budget two hundred and nineteen million Ghana cedis (GH¢219,000,000.00) for the Zongo Development Fund in fulfillment of the promise made prior to the 2016 election.

He gave the assurance that Government would restore the allowances for teachers who taught Arabic language in Muslim cleric schools in muslim communities in the country and also push for the writing of Arabic language as a subject as part of the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

He pledged Government's commitment to ensuring that this year's Hajj Pilgrimage would be smooth and without any hitches, and that Government instituted some measures such as the text messaging prompt that would prompt pilgrims who had applied before they get to the Hajj village.

These measures, he said, were expected to curb the problems that had been associated with the process in the past.

He, therefore, called for continuous prayer and support for Government to enable it fulfill its promises.

Present in the Mosques were the Regional Minister and his Deputy, Dr Kwaku Afriyie and Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, respectively; Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the incoming Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheik T.B Damba; CEO for the National Petroleum Authority, Alaskan Tampuri; and Dr. Samiw Nuamah, and MP for Kwadaso, among others.

Source: ISD (Fredrick Senu-Richards)