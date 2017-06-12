Ghana: NPA Donates to Victims of Ghumco Gas Explosion in Takoradi

press release

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Alhassan Tampuri, has presented a cheque of GH¢150,000.00 to the Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, at a short ceremony in Sekondi in the Western Region.

The amount is to take care of the medical bills of victims of a gas explosion at the Ghana Household Utilities Manufacturing Company (GHUMCo) Limited in Takoradi, 16 of who are still on admission at the 37 Military, Cape Coast and the Korle Bu Teaching hospitals.

In all, 180 people were affected by the explosion which recorded no deaths.

Presenting the money, Mr Tampuri noted that the NPA had a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of the environment as far as the downstream petroleum industry was concerned.

The Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, said the country was spared a huge catastrophe in view of the devastation that was caused by the gas explosion and described it as a great escape because no death was recorded.

He commended the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) Hospital and the Takoradi Hospital for doing tremendously well in the face of severe constraints.

He expressed gratitude for the donation and gave the assurance that the funds would be used for its intended purpose.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Regional Minister and Chairperson for the Committee looking into the cause of the gas explosion, thanked the NPA for the kind gesture and expressed the hope that the token was going to help the victims to cover some of their costs.

Source: ISD (Fredrick Senu-Richards)