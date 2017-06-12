12 June 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Major Maxwell Adam Mahama Laid to Rest

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, who died at the hands of a mob on May 29, 2017 while on official duties as a Detachment Commander at Denkyira-Oboasi in the Central Region, has been laid to rest at the Osu Military Cemetery in Accra.

The thirty-two-year-old Major Mahama was given a state burial which attracted hundreds of mourners including various political delegations, senior government officials, military personnel, other security service personnel and civilians.

Dignitaries at the funeral included the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and parliamentarians from both majority and minority sides.

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President laid a wreath on behalf of the Government of Ghana followed by the Ghana Armed Forces while former President Mahama also laid a wreath on behalf of the family.

Major Mahama rose through the ranks to become a captain, having served in various capacities, both home and abroad, such as a Platoon Commander, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon from November 2008 to May 2009, and an Adjutant, United Nations Operation in Cote d'Ivoire from August 2011 to March 2012.

He also served as a Military Information Officer, United Nations Mission in Liberia from July 2013 to January 2014 and Company Commander, 5 Infantry Battalion, from January 2014 till his death.

He left behind a wife, Babara Mahama, and two sons, Jaden and Jeremiah.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans to erect a Monument in honour of Major Mahama and to set up a GHS 500,000 Trust Fund to cater for the education of the ex-Military officer's children.

Source: ISD (Faith Edison, Philomina Nkasia & Aliyah Bayali )

