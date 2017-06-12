12 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC to Hold Three-Day National Elections Conference at KICC

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
From left: IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba, Chairman Wafula Chebukati, EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala and IEBC Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina at KICC where they launched the National Elections Conference.
By Patrick Lang'at

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Monday starts a three-day conference that will allow politicians, civil society groups and Kenyans to audit its elections preparedness, 56 days to the August 8 general elections.

The conference which is being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) ends on Wednesday.

It comes at a time when IEBC is struggling to assure Kenyans that it is ready for the high-stakes elections.

"The main aim of the conference is to rally Kenyans towards a credible and peaceful election in 2017. We shall critically evaluate the state of preparedness for the elections, develop synergies of efforts of different stakeholders in ensuring credible bolls," IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said in a statement.

The conference has been organised jointly by the IEBC, the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), and a group of civil society bodies under the banner Kura Yangu, Sauti Yangu.

THEMATIC AREAS

The conference has been organised under thematic areas of lessons from previous elections, the legal framework, conflict mitigation and dispute resolution, electoral integrity, electoral operations and technology, and the role of the media.

"We need to be of one mind and aim for peaceful elections as a country," said EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala.

Kenya Human Rights Commission Executive Director George Kegoro of the Kura Yangu, Sauti Yangu group said that the conference will help IEBC build confidence.

"The IEBC is now working in an environment of increased faith and confidence in them. But we have trust issues as a country and we need to address them as we get ready for the elections," said Mr Kegoro.

