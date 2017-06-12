Liberia: 'LP Will Not Elevate Rumors' - Deputy SG Asserts

Photo: FrontPage Africa

The issue about the nationality of Cllr. Jerome G. Kokoya, Chairman of the National Elections Commission has received mix views from the public and some top political parties in the country, with many asking the accusers of the NEC boss of being an American citizen to challenge the issue in the competent court of jurisdiction if evidence is available to their disposure.

The latest is the Deputy Secretary General for Press and Public Affairs of the Opposition Liberty Party, Kla Edward Toomey, who said that if anyone feels that the NEC chairman has an American citizenship, that person should muscle the courage and seek redress from the court.

In an interview with this paper, the LP executive noted that nationality crisis can only be challenged in court and not in the streets, citing the court as the actual sanctuary to resolve legal issues.

According to him, the discussion which has attracted public debate is nothing but rumors and speculations which the Liberty Party will not be dragged into elevating rumors; noting that the court of law is the best alternative for the issue of citizenship to be resolved.

However, Toomey, judging from series of bi-elections and the 2014 mid-term Senatorial elections supervised by the current commissioners of NEC, asserted that there is no reason for the Liberty Party to doubt the credibility of NEC to conduct the October 10, 2017 elections.

"Against the background of conducting the 2014 mid-term election coupled with series of bi-elections, in terms of credibility, the LP believes that the current officials of NEC are capable of conducting the pending elections. LP has no problem with the body's integrity. The only problem that NEC is facing is that of capacity, which the national government needs to look at," he said.

On the issue of international support to the country's electoral body, Mr. Toomey said that the system should not always be operated on international support, though no man is an island, but Liberians should take responsibility; adding that the international communities have been strengthening the electoral process since 2005 and also built the governmental sector.

Mr. Toomey added that the UN Mission in Liberia, UNDP and Carter Center among many international organizations are here to provide guidance and share their experience, also to give technical support to the electoral process.

On the issue of security ahead of the elections, the LP Deputy Secretary General for Press and Public Affairs stated that the Government of Liberia has responded to the issue of security, by appealing to UNMIL to keep a small troop here in order to beef the strength of the local security because the election is a test for the country's democracy, revealing that it will be the first time over four decades the nation will experience a transition from one elected government to another, which the LP welcomes.

Mr. Toomey revealed that politicians and supporters should be able to discuss pertinent issues that are on the agenda, like jobs creation, reconciliation, the fight against corruption, nepotism; which when addressed, the plight and livelihood of the citizens will improve.

Meanwhile the LP has strongly frowned against tribal politics, stating that it cannot help Liberia. "The nation has moved to a stage where it is sufficiently integrated. It is hard to distinguish Congo and native. There is no Congo in Liberia," he affirmed.

Mr. Toomey said that Congos are those slaves who were on their way to Europe when slavery was abolished, and some stopped in Congo whilst some returned to Liberia. "Everyone should be judged on their integrity, history of performance and vision for Liberia," he said.