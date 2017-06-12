Sierra Leone: Minister of Works Presents Signed Contract for Road Project

Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay, last Friday presented a signed contract between Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) and China Henan International Cooperation Group (commonly known as Chico) for the rehabilitation of a 46km Bo - Bandajuma road to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

The project, the minister intimated, is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) with counterpart funding provided by the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL).

The Works Minister emphasized that the Bo - Bandajuma project in southern Sierra Leone forms part of the Trans - West African Coastal Highway.

Receiving the signed document, President Koroma thanked the AfDB and OPEC for providing funding for the project, stressing that the Bo - Bandajuma road project further strengthens government's commitment to road construction across the country, citing the 86km Rogbere Junction - Gbalamuya (Guinea border) road, the 29km Rogbere Junction - Masiaka road and the 164km Masiaka - Bo road respectively.

Out of past experience, President Koroma warned against excess variation in the implementation of the project. He also called for effective monitoring of the project by all sectors including government, beneficiaries and civil society organizations to ensure that what is entailed in the signed document is accordingly implemented.

Chico Project Manager Kong Weigong, assured of 80% mobilization with regard the project implementation.