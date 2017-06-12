Sierra Leone: Gender Minister Presents New Executive to President Koroma

Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children's Affairs last Friday, 9 June 2017, officially presented the new executive of the Women's Forum to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

The Women's Forum, according to Dr Sylvia Blyden, is an umbrella body to all women's organizations with membership across every region in the country.

Receiving the new executive, President Koroma congratulated the president on her re-election and hoped that God would give her the strength and wisdom to continue to manage the affairs of the organization in the interest of the nation. He spoke of his government's efforts and solid steps in promoting and empowering women of Sierra Leone and assured continuity of that commitment.

Thanking President Koroma for the opportunity granted them, the newly re-elected president of the Women's Forum, Mrs. Maude Peacock, acknowledged the efforts of government in not only addressing teenage pregnancy, but also the special attention given to women in the country.

Madam Peacock mentioned the assistance rendered to government by her Forum during the Ebola outbreak and the support given to the Social Welfare Ministry for Ebola survivors. She thanked the current Social Welfare Minister for being supportive to the Forum all this while and for also facilitating their long awaited meet with the President.