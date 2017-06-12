11 June 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Middle Standoff Need to Be Solved Through Peaceful, Diplomatic Means - Ministry

By Hailegebriel Biniyam

The Ministry of foreign Affairs said that Ethiopia extend support for the diplomatic and peaceful solutions for the standoff between Qatar and other states in the region.

In a statement it issued yesterday in connection with the current situation in the Middle East, the ministry said Ethiopia is following the situation closely and concerned for the solution.

The ministry said the government of Ethiopia has a firm position that terrorism in any form and support for such organizations is deplorable.

The statement reaffirmed that Ethiopia would join hands with countries fighting terrorism with all possible means.

It also underscored that the government of Ethiopia won't give any support for media bent on destabilizing countries and disruptive peace.

The ministry also said Ethiopia strongly believes that the diplomatic and peaceful solutions are important for the case.

Ethiopia would pledge support for the diplomatic effort and move by Kuwaiti Emir Sheik Sabah al Ahmed al Sabah for the crisis, the ministry noted.

The ministry indicated that Ethiopia continues following the situation and expresses its stand and resolute to play constructive role in bringing peaceful solutions for the region.

