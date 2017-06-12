South Africa: De Allende Out, Venter Called Up to Boks

Damian de Allende is returning to Cape Town to continue his rehab while Francois Venter has been called up to the Springbok squad.

The news was confirmed via the Springbok Twitter account on Monday.

Venter had been named in the SA 'A' squad for their clash against the French Barbarians in Durban on Friday, but a concussion to Jesse Kriel in Saturday's 37-14 win over France in Pretoria means that coach Allister Coetzee is short on midfield cover.

De Allende picked up a thigh strain against the Sharks in Super Rugby action on May 27 and has not recovered.

He will return to the Stormers immediately.

Coetzee all but confirmed in Durban on Monday that he would start the second Test against France on Saturday with Jan Serfontein remaining at No 12 and with Lionel Mapoe, who is fit again, coming straight in for Kriel.

That would see Frans Steyn start on the bench once more.

