Zimbabwe: Global Trade Union Body Writes to Mugabe Over Mutasa Dismissal

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has written to President, Robert Mugabe over the dismissal of ZCTU President, Peter Mutasa, from the National Social Security Authority board.

The ITUC represents 181 million workers in 163 countries and territories with 340 national affiliates.

In a letter addressed to President Mugabe, dated 17 May 2017, a copy of which is in our possession, ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said Mutasa's removal from the NSSA board was a retaliatory measure aimed at weakening ZCTU's role within in the State social security organisation.

"Again, we strongly condemn this arbitrary dismissal that constitutes a stark violation of freedom of association as enshrined in the ILO conventions ratified by Zimbabwe," she said.

Burrow called for the immediate reinstatement of Mutasa, adding that the ZCTU's demands as spelt out in a letter the labour body wrote to Zimbabwe's labour minister must be met unconditionally.

"While the Zimbabwe Constitution section 69 (1) and (2) stipulates the right to a fair hearing, Mr Mutasa was not allowed to exercise his constitutional rights, and was not directly informed about the allegations and removal's decision, "she said.

Mutasa was dismissed from the board by labour minister Prisca Mupfumira on allegations of failing to comply with the confidentiality of board discussions and leaking information to the media.

Mupfumira reportedly wrote directly to the ZCTU informing them of Mutasa's removal without first informing him of the decision.

The ZCTU has since approached the High Court seeking the reversal of Mutasa's dismissal.

Zimbabwe was on the agenda of the International Labour Conference which is currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland, on allegations of trade union rights abuses.