Kenya: Over 400 for World Under-18 Trials at Nyayo

World Under-20 5,000m bronze medallist Wesley Ledama is among 400 athletes set to battle it out for places in Team Kenya at the World Under-18 trials starting on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Ledama, who is based in Japan, arrived in the country a week ago ahead of the trials where Kenya will pick its team for the World Under-18 Championships due for July 12-16 at Kasarani.

The competition will also double up as trials for the Africa Under-20 Championships due June 29 to July 2 in Tlemcen, Algeria.

Ledama, who won 5,000m bronze at the 2016 World Under-20 Championships in Poland before finishing 10th in Under-20 race at the 2016 World Cross Country Championships in March, said that he was ready to lead Kenya's charge.

Ledama, who turns 17 on July 2, is eying a place in the 3,000m at the World youth and 5,000m and the Africa junior competition.

He set personal best times in both 3,000m and 5,000m, since moving to Japan after this year's World Cross Country. He finished second in his first 5,000m races in PBS of 13:19.96 in Nabeoka before winning his second engagement in 13:27.00.

He then won his 3,000m race in PB of 7:52.09 in Akda. "The races have given me good momentum ahead of the trials," said Ledama. "I want to win the Africa title before focusing on the World youth."

Athletics Kenya youth committee chairman Barnabas Korir disclosed that 80 youth selected during the primary and secondary school games will join 286 who were picked from the pre-trials two weeks ago in Eldoret for the trials proper.

"The first two athletes to cross the finish will make Team Kenya," said Korir, adding that the team will immediately proceed for residential training ahead of the youth competition that has already attracted 130 countries.

Kenya intends to field athletes in all the 20 events except pole vault.

Korir said vetting will be done on Monday at the Nyayo National Stadium and warned that age cheating won't be tolerated. "Athletes caught cheating will be punished alongside their coaches and managers," warned Korir.

Kenya has topped the medal standings twice in this youth Championships that will be the last. They claimed the overall title during the inaugural 1999 event in Bydgoszcz, Poland with 10 medals; five gold, two silver and three bronze and at the sixth edition held in Brixen in 2009 where they hauled 14 medals; six gold, seven silver and one bronze.

Kenya finished second behind USA with 13 medals; five gold, four silver and four bronze at the previous competition held 2015 in Cali, Colombia.