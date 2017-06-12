Ethiopia: Ceaseless Effort to Further Exploit Nation's Tourism Potential

Ethiopia is land of hospitality. Several tourists from different part of the world greatly appreciate the nation's warm hospitality. They often witness the unique culture of hospitality prevailing among the rural communities of the nation. In addition to its enormous tourism potential, the long-standing hospitality and tolerance experiences enabled Ethiopia to be world's best tourism destination. These days, hospitality has been considered to be one of the values of tourism.

Hotel and Tourism Training Institute communication directorate director Dr. Debrawerk Lemma recently told Addis Zemen daily newspaper that the word hospitality refers to the act of demonstrating generous and friendly communication towards others; its meaning exactly coincides with the practice of hospitality in Ethiopia. Through celebrating 'Hospitality Week' once a year, the institute has been accomplishing several activities to increase nation's commitment in pursuing its hospitality. "We have been working to ensure improved hospitality service in the country. Our institute has been training a number of students to increase well skilled human power in the sector. During the celebration, there would be different activities like going to field, visiting hotels and tourist destinations. The trainees can have an opportunity to share experience with participants of the celebration," she said.

Celebrating the week can help the students to experience the practical aspect of what they would be attending in the classroom. The director stated that the students spend 30 per cent of their time attending the theoretical part while they stay for 70 per cent for the practical aspect. "This can increase the effectiveness of our students in the sector," she added.

During the celebration, the institute was working with other training institutes and travel agencies to carry out activities that improve the hospitality industry. The nation celebrated the week in May 14-18 of this year for the fifth times.

As to the director, this year's celebration was unique since several activities that were carried out involved all the states of the country; the states' culture and tourism bureau and institutions took part in the celebration.

"We have planned to work with the public and private universities to explore the potential of the sector. For instance, the participation of Aksum and Adama universities together with University of Gondar has contributed considerable role in supporting our goal. Moreover, we are working to increase the participation of high schools and technical vocational education training centres so that we can create individuals capable enough to explore the potential of the sector," Dr. Debrawerk elaborated.

Moreover, in order to exploit the potential of the sector, the nation continued increasing the number of modern hotels, lodges and other recreational centres. A number of star hotels have been built in Addis Ababa and different parts of the states. Being the third diplomatic city in the world, following Brussels and Washington, Addis has been furnished with internationally branded hotels.

The Ethiopian Tourism Organization stated that the sector has registered impressive achievements over years. For instance, in 2015, the sector generated 51.3 billion Birr which is 4.1 per cent of the total GDP and created jobs for more than two million people contributing 8.4 per cent of the total employment.

Realizing its significant contribution, the Ethiopian Tourism Organization established a partnership with the Ethiopian airlines that helped the sector to be competitive. Tewolde Gebre Mariam, CEO of the airlines, once said, "We have to carry out our responsibilities in order to promote our tourist attraction sites and make the nation a major tourist destination."

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Tourism, more than 863,742 tourists visited the nation bringing over 128 billion Birr in 2016. And the ministry has planned to increase the number of tourists to billions and the revenue to more than 675 billion Birr between 2016 and 2026. Since the number of tourists arriving in the nation is steadily increasing, the government has continued investing in the sector in order to fully exploit the sector through allocating significant capital. This endeavour can help the nation to utilize its untapped tourism potential.

The tourism sector of Ethiopia has a great deal of untapped potential to help expand economic opportunities that can support the inteded development. Thus, in order to exploit the potential, all the stakeholders should carry out their responsibilities diligently. First, the sector ought to create a corporate culture that actively seeks business approaches to expand economic opportunity along the value chain. It should move from traditional philanthropic programs to the integration of development concerns. Next, the government should encourage inclusive business models through regulatory and fiscal policy. And it ought consistently support the fledgeling public-private partnerships that can support the sector.