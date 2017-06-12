11 June 2017

Angola: Basketball - Raul Duarte Pleads for Clubs' Comprehension

Luanda — The under-19 national basketball team coach, Raul Duarte, Saturday in Luanda pleaded for comprehension of the clubs of the players summoned for preparation matches with the national team as the world championship pre-competition programme in Spain has been postponed.

Speaking to Angop at the end of one more training session, Raul Duarte deplored that the under-19 national team missed a check-up match in the country due to the absence of Interclube senior team.

"I am counting on Interclube next week and I beg for comprehension of managers and coaches of the teams summoned to help with the preparation of the under-19 national team," he said.

The national team will resume the preparation sessions on Monday, ahead of a friendly game on Wednesday with Marinha and another on Saturday with Interclube.

Angola comes in group D, along with Iran, Italy and reigning champion United States of America. The under-19 world basketball championship will be held in Cairo from 1-9 July this year.

