Kenya: Nurses' Strike Enters Day 7

The national nurses' strike has entered its seventh day, with some of them taking to the streets to demand government action.

The health workers drawn from various parts of the country on Monday staged protests in Nairobi to push for the implementation their Sh40-billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

STANDOFF

They appealed to President Kenyatta to intervene and help resolve the standoff between them on one hand, and the Council of Governors and the Health ministry on the other.

The castigated the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for what they termed as "interference in the matters of employers and their employees."

SRC last week dismissed and threw out the Sh40 billion CBA, saying it is unrealistic, unaffordable and cannot be implemented.

The striking workers also took issues with the new Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Josephat Nanok, accusing him of being a stumbling block to talks to end the job boycott.

Mr Nanok has called on the caregivers to resume work as talks to end the paralysis continue but nurses have dismissed him.

The health workers in Nairobi were expected to march to the Health ministry, CoG and SRC offices to present their petition.

DOCTORS

In Samburu, the county government has hired nurses from Amref Health Africa to fill the gap left by nurses on strike.

The Amref are expected to enhance medical services as negotiation talks continue, according to Samburu Health Executive Peter Lolmodooni.

In Mombasa, the strike continued to hit service delivery, with doctors and clinical officers stepping in to give care to patients at the Coast Provincial General Hospital.

The medics had attended to hundreds of patients by mid-morning.

Likoni resident Vincent Kamau, who was scheduled for a minor surgery, said the medics had saved them.

"We are lucky that CPGH is operating. I was asked by doctors to come for bladder operation," he said while waiting for the procedure outside the main theatre.

Ms Ann Wangeci, 26, said doctors have helped his son Dan Karani.

"I have been here even before the strike. Doctors and clinical officers have been helping me. I am waiting for my son to be operated and treated," she said.

At the paediatric ward, Ms Wangeci son is admitted with five other patients.

SHUT

A spot check by the Nation at the Labour Ward, New Born Unit and Female Ward 7 revealed a handful of doctors and clinical officers were working.

"The effects are minimal because doctors and clinical officers are working," said a doctor at the hospital who asked for anonymity since he is not authorised to talk to the press.

"But there are a few patients coming to seek services at CPGH due to nurses strike."

At Tudor, Port Reitz, Kisauni and Likoni district hospitals services were paralysed.

Port Reitz Mental Hospital, the second largest mental hospital in the country after Mathari, was shut down after all patients were forcibly discharged last week.

A source at the facility revealed to the Nation that there were no services after the nurses working at the facility downed tools.

Relatives of mentally ill patients, who were admitted at the facility, were called to pick up their kin.

Nation found workers cleaning the facility as the hospital remained deserted.

Reported by Winnie Atieno, Godfrey Oundoh, Magdalene Wanja and Bruhan Makong.

More follows.