South Africa: Uncle Sentenced to 30 Years Imprisonment for Rape

press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused for raping a 25-year old victim. "This will send a strong message to the would-be rapists who think of committing such crimes. We are putting extra efforts commitments when dealing with such crimes against women and children," he said.

On Friday, 9 June 2017, the KwaDukuza Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to 30 years imprisonment for raping his niece in 2012. The accused repeatedly raped the victim who was mentally retarded, over the period while staying with her uncle and his wife at Hlomendlini area, Newark near Mandeni. She did not report the matter to anyone until she became pregnant. Family members questioned her and told them that her uncle impregnated her. A case of rape was opened at Newark police station and KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over investigation that led to the arrest of the accused. He was positively linked by means of DNA and was successfully convicted and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment.