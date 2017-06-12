South Africa: Concussed Kriel Ruled Out of Durban Test

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel has been ruled out of the second Test against France with a concussion.

Kriel was substituted in the 57th minute of this past Saturday's 37-14 victory over the same opposition at Loftus Versfeld after he came off second best in a heavy collision with his opposite number, Henry Chavancy.

A groggy Kriel did not return to the field and his place was taken by Bok veteran Frans Steyn, who moved to No 12 while Jan Serfontein shifted outside to No 13.

The Boks confirmed the news at a press conference on Monday afternoon through team doctor Konrad von Hagen.

It leaves Bok coach Allister Coetzee with limited options in midfield.

Starting with Steyn at 12 and Serfontein at 13 is the likeliest solution, but Coetzee will also have Lions centre Lionel Mapoe available after he recovered from a knock last week.

The fitness of Damian de Allende could also have an impact, while Cheetahs skipper Francois Venter is currently with the SA 'A' side.

Both Kriel and Serfontein scored tries for the Boks on Saturday.

Centre Lionel Mapoe has completed his final phase of rehab and returns to full fitness on Monday, Springbok management confirmed on Monday.-- South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 12, 2017

Source: Sport24