12 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Concussed Kriel Ruled Out of Durban Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok centre Jesse Kriel has been ruled out of the second Test against France with a concussion.

Kriel was substituted in the 57th minute of this past Saturday's 37-14 victory over the same opposition at Loftus Versfeld after he came off second best in a heavy collision with his opposite number, Henry Chavancy.

A groggy Kriel did not return to the field and his place was taken by Bok veteran Frans Steyn, who moved to No 12 while Jan Serfontein shifted outside to No 13.

The Boks confirmed the news at a press conference on Monday afternoon through team doctor Konrad von Hagen.

It leaves Bok coach Allister Coetzee with limited options in midfield.

Starting with Steyn at 12 and Serfontein at 13 is the likeliest solution, but Coetzee will also have Lions centre Lionel Mapoe available after he recovered from a knock last week.

The fitness of Damian de Allende could also have an impact, while Cheetahs skipper Francois Venter is currently with the SA 'A' side.

Both Kriel and Serfontein scored tries for the Boks on Saturday.

Centre Lionel Mapoe has completed his final phase of rehab and returns to full fitness on Monday, Springbok management confirmed on Monday.-- South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 12, 2017

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Cape Town Gets Clinic for Sex Workers

Facility aims to provide health care to people who are often stigmatised in the state system Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.