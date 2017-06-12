South Africa: Season Over for Kings Prop

The Southern Kings returned to training at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday following a two-week break since their last Super Rugby match.

The coaches and players began preparations in earnest for the next Super Rugby fixture - a trip to Argentina - where they will face the Jaguares on June 30.

Prop Schalk van der Merwe is the latest casualty on the list of injured players with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Following assessments over the past week, the 26-year-old will be undergoing surgery on Tuesday on the shoulder he injured in the Kings' defeat to the Lions two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, wing Alshaun Bock will be monitored closely following surgery on a bicep that cut his participation in the match against the Lions short a fortnight ago.

Utility back Ntabeni Dukisa , who injured his shoulder in his debut match against the Lions, is also being closely monitored while undergoing rehabilitation on the shoulder.

The Kings are happy to have season captain Schalk Ferreira (bicep) and scrumhalf Rudi van Rooyen back to full fitness.

Fullback Masixole Banda , who missed out of action in the Kings' previous two matches, has made some good progress with the hamstring injury that has kept him on the sidelines.

Source: Sport24