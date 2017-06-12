12 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Collapsed Sea Wall in Lamu Rebuilt

By Kalume Kazungu

The construction of a wall to prevent sea water from flooding residential areas in Kipungani, Lamu County, has been completed.

The wall was rebuilt by the county government after it collapsed.

It will prevent water from the Indian Ocean reaching residential areas and businesses, benefitting more than 3,000 residents.

Residents have had a hard time, as the water from the ocean often floods footpaths, roads and homes.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy during the opening of a sea wall in Kipungani on June 11, 2017. PHOTO | KALUME KAZUNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Speaking on Sunday in Kipungani village during the official unveiling of the wall, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy said the barrier will protect houses during high tides.

"It has been like a tradition each year for homes to be flooded by water from the ocean. But we are glad the wall is complete and people can now live and sleep without worry," said Mr Timamy.

The governor also said title deeds will be issued to residents in the area after the land is surveyed.

The county has already surveyed more than 30 villages in various parts of Lamu and issued title deeds to at least 10,000 residents.

