South Africa: Murder Suspect Arrested

Katlehong — Police arrested a 55-year-old man at Likole Section for murder last night.
It is alleged that a suspect shot the deceased on the upper body. When paramedics arrived on the scene, a 34-year-old victim was declared dead. The shooting occurred at 17:30 in the afternoon. The suspect was arrested on the scene with his licensed 9mm pistol, which was confiscated for further investigation. Police are also investigating the motive for the murder which is unknown at this stage.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court soon, charged with murder.