Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has taken a swipe at Zanu PF and its leader, President Robert Mugabe for failing to rehabilitate the country's major highways, which have claimed the lives of many people through accidents.

Tsvangirai said it was surprising that it took Mugabe and his party close to four decades to realise that the Beitbridge-Chirundu road needed to be dualised as part of efforts to

reduce carnage on the country's highways.

In April 30 people were killed when a Proliner bus was involved in an accident at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka in Chirumanzu in the Midlands province along the Harare-Beitbridge road.

Last week 40 lives were lost when a King Lion bus was involved in another accident, which occurred near Makuti along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

"It's surprising that you now talk of the Beitbridge-Chirundu dualisation," Tsvangirai said while addressing thousands of his supporters at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru last Saturday.

"Where were you for the last four decades? Did you not see that the road is a death road?"

Speaking at the launch of the billion-dollar dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge Road at Chaka last month, Mugabe blamed the collapse of the country's infrastructure on Western-imposed sanctions.

The veteran leader said Zimbabwe was failing to secure lines of credit to finance its infrastructural projects because of economic sanctions.

Critics however blame Mugabe's government for poor policies and looting of resources by the elite in the ruling party for the continued deterioration of the country's roads, infrastructure and the collapse of the economy in general.