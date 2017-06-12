Zanu-PF Midlands Province has started rolling out campaign programmes ahead of the Chiwundura constituency parliamentary by-election scheduled for July 15. The party's provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mpereri said the revolutionary party, which will be represented by Cde Brown Ndlovu, had received an overwhelming response to its pre-launch campaigns in the constituency.

Cde Mpereri said the party had started mobilising people not only for the Chiwundura parliamentary by-election, but for the 2018 harmonised elections.

"As a party, we are being represented by Cde Ndlovu. We are certain that we are going to retain that parliamentary seat.

"Other opposition parties have already chickened out and we have no competition.

"We have rolled out the campaigning strategy and people have shown tremendous support for the revolutionary party," said Mpereri.

"The Chiwundura by-election results will be a reflection of what is going to happen in the 2018 harmonised elections.

"Our machinery is well-oiled and we are going to collect all the parliamentary seats in the province come 2018," he said.

Cde Ndlovu was the first runner-up in the Chiwundura primaries last month and won the ticket to represent the revolutionary party when former Zvishavane legislator, Cde Pearson Meeting Mbalekwa, withdrew his candidature citing personal reasons. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared the Chiwundura parliamentary seat vacant following the death of Cde Kizito Chivamba and a nominations court sat to confirm the candidates for the by-election. President Mugabe has since declared July 15 as the by-election date.

Cde Kizito Chivamba was former Zanu-PF Midlands deputy chairman.

Cde Chivamba (59) -- who was a Member of the National Assembly for Chiwundura -- died at Gweru Provincial Hospital after a short illness. He was declared a liberation war hero and buried at the Provincial Heroes' Acre in Gweru.