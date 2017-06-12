Nigeria: Govt Releases N3.7 Billion for School Feeding

Abuja — The Federal Government yesterday said N3, 770, 688, 144 has been released for the feeding of 1, 287, 270 school children in nine states under its Home Grown School Feeding programme.

The benefiting states comprising Anambra, Enugu, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Delta and Abia have received various sums in tranches while 14, 574 cooks have been engaged.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo's Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday said the money was paid directly from the FG's coffers to the cooks, with a slight variation in Osun State where some of the food items like eggs are bought centrally by an aggregator.

The breakdown shows that Anambra State got N693, 013, 300, in eight tranches of N53, 684, 400, N67, 462,500, N68, 570,600, N70, 387,100, N70, 950,600, N71, 480,500, N145, 238, 800 and N145, 238, 800, while 103, 742 children have been fed.

Enugu State got N419, 427, 200 in six tranches of N67, 244, 800, N67, 244,800, N69, 570,900, N69, 570,900, N69, 570,700 and N76, 225,100,while 108,898 school children have so far been fed.

For Oyo State, N414, 708, 700 have been released for the feeding of 107,983 in six tranches of N72, 288,300, N66, 622, 500, N66, 736, 600, N66, 736, 600, N66, 736, 600 and N75, 588,100.

In Osun state, N767, 483, 244 was released in eight tranches of N58, 299, 130, N62, 089,580, N49, 671,664, N62, 089,580, N62, 089,580, N49, 217,310, N212, 013,200 and N212, 013,200 for the feeding of 151,438 pupils.

In the same vein, Ogun state has been paid a total of N880, 055,400 in seven tranches comprising N119, 648,900, N119, 648,900, N119, 648,900, N119, 648,900, N 119,648,900, N119, 648,900 and N162, 162,000 respectively while a total of 231,660 school children have been fed.

Ebonyi State got N344, 633,100 in three tranches of N115, 218, 600, N115, 218, 600 and N114, 195,900 for the feeding of 163,137 school children.

Zamfara, Delta and Abia states got N188, 001,100, N63, 366,100, N42, 921, 200, for the feeding of 268,573, 90,523 and 61,316 pupils respectively.

The total number of cooks that have been hired in Anambra, Enugu and Oyo states are 1009, 1, 276, and 1, 372 respectively while 2, 863, 2, 205 and 1, 453 cooks were hired in Osun, Ogun and Ebonyi states.

In Zamfara State 2,738 cooks were engaged under the programme while 908 and 750 were hired in Delta and Abia states respectively.