Political players in Zimbabwe must learn from the recent British elections that youths have become a critical group which they can only ignore to their own peril, the Tendai Biti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

Contrary to often violent coercion which has characterised Zimbabwe's elections history, Jacob Mafume, PDP spokesperson, said parties should invest in clear manifestos which primarily appeal to young voters who constitute 60 percent of the country's population.

"Zanu PF behaves like a party which created the people of Zimbabwe who in turn owe the party unwavering political loyalty," said Mafume on Saturday.

"Before this election no one gave (UK Labour leader Jeremy) Corbyn and his team a chance. However, a good (campaign showing) and clear ideological articulation resonated with a significant demography of the United Kingdom electorate.

"Our leaders must accept that in modern society, elections make an integral part of a constitutional democracy; their sanctity must therefore be preserved."

Mafume also urged African leaders to live up to their claims of being pro-democracy proponents by addressing a culture of subverting the people's will.

"The balance sheet of liberal democracy on the African continent remains chequered but, in reality, there is no sustainable alternative to democracy.

"As a matter of fact, authoritarianism has resulted in catastrophic results in some cases developing into armed conflicts and permanent instability."

Elections on the African continent have largely been characterised by system biases, electoral fraud, political violence and contested outcomes. In cases where ruling parties lose, voluntary handing over of power has often proved difficult.

Meanwhile, Mafume said as Zimbabwe prepares for fresh elections next year, members of political parties should deprive political violence perpetrators the space to violate the political rights of fellow citizens.

"The people of Zimbabwe must not participate in violent activities undermining fellow citizens' right to join or participate in activities of political parties of their choice," he said.

"The next election must be peaceful, with no coercion and intimidation otherwise it will be another waste of state resources and a stampede into the grave train of illegitimate elections."