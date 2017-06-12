Harare Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni says the local authority has run out of funds to buy diesel for refuse collection with some city suburbs not serviced for almost a month, putting the lives of residents at risk.

The problem has resulted in some residents resorting to dumping uncollected garbage in open spaces.

And in what he called a "frank" and "honest" chat via social media last week, Manyenyeni said one major reason why the council is struggling and failing on service delivery is because of poor "resource management".

The Harare mayor said money that is being used to run Harare City Council Football Club and basketball teams should have been channelled towards service delivery but some people within the municipality management are against dropping the teams.

Earlier this year, Manyenyeni quit as patron of council's premiership football team, citing "abuse of ratepayers' money by the club".

"We have no money to buy diesel to collect refuse around the city, some areas have gone for weeks," he complained.

"The football team (Harare City FC) blows $2 million a year from the ratepayers. I have been shouting for 30 months, hear."

He went on to say that the municipality should concentrate on "bread and butter issues" rather than spending money running a football team.

"The annual budget for the team can buy 20 garbage trucks with a life spun of 7 years," he said.

Asked why the city council hasn't tried selling the soccer team to business people like Wicknell Chivayo and prophet Walter Magaya, Manyenyeni said he approached the latter but preacher had other ideas.

"I offered the team to Prophet Magaya, like a proper investor but he did not see much value in it. He had cheaper ways to enter the league (PSL)."

Magaya now owns Yadah FC, formerly Gunners FC.

The mayor said Harare City FC also got offers from a local of consortium to manage the team on behalf of the municipality for a quarter of the council budget.

"The offer was trashed," said Manyenyeni, adding that the council basketball team is also wasting ratepayers' funds.

"The City's basketball team is off to Swaziland next few days for a Tournament. For the trip to be successful it (the team) needs more than $80,000."

Harare City FC was formed in 1989 by council employees and initially played in the social leagues. The team later progressed through the lower divisions until it gained promotion to the premier soccer league (PSL) in 2011.