Namibia: Herman Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo - the Timeline

Photo: The Namibian

Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is seen kissing the Namibian soil upon his return in 1989. To his left is the late Swapo Party chairman David Meroro (file photo).

He Passed Away At the Age of 9222 August 1924: Born at Omangundu village newe Ondangwa

1950: Graduated as a teacher at St Mary's School

1951: Left for Cape Town, South Africa

1952 - 1953: Worked as a railway police officer

1957: Joined the African National Congress (ANC) at Cape Town

1957: Co-founded the Ovamboland People's Congress (OPC), forerunner of the Ovamboland People's Organization (OPO)

1958: Sent a petition to the United Nations, with the assistance of Mburumba Kerina and Michael Scott

1960: Appointed secretary-general after OPO reconstituted itself as Swapo

1966: Arrested and taken to Pretoria, where he and other Namibians were tortured and interrogated

1967: Put on trial with 36 other Namibians

1968: Sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment and incarcerated at Robben Island (he spent most of his time in solitary confinement)

1 March 1984: Released from Robben Island

1984: Became a member of the Swapo Central Committee and Politburo and elected Swapo secretary-general

November 1989 to March 1990: Member of the Constituent Assembly

1990: Became a member of the National Assembly and appointed minister of mines and energy

1993: Married Vicky Erenstein

March 1999: Appointed minister of labour

August 2002: Appointed minister of prisons

2004: Chose not to run for a seat in the National Assembly in time for 2004 general election

2007: Failed to be elected to the Swapo Politburo for the first time in the party's history