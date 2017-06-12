Botswana: Amos, Jele Start Diamond League On Low Note

Gaborone — Botswana athletes started their Diamond League meet on a low note after failing to finish in the top three in Rome on June 8.

Nijel Amos finished in position 11 with a time of 1:48:49 while Lydia Jele finished sixth with 51:53.

Amos, who started the race at a low pace, tried to engage gears after the 400 metres mark, but unfortunately he tripped and fell.

However, he continued with the race but it was too late for him to recover and he settled for position 11.

As for Lydia, she gave her opponents too much respect and she gave up in the last 50 metres to settle for position six.

Amos said in an interview after the race that he had planned well for the race but his plan did not go well.

He said he was hoping for a fast race which was going to give him space to contain himself and enjoy his strides.

"But it didn't turn out that way. After the first 150 metres I found myself in a box, and I couldn't run my race as I was closed. At 390 metres, I tripped but didn't stop as I just stood up and got back on the race because the most important thing was not to win the race. I wanted to feel my body, and I was comfortable and floating," he said.

He said he would rectify the mistakes during training to come up with a good performance in his next Diamond League race in Paris in July.

Amos, however, said before Paris, he would run 400 metres on June 14 and 800 metres on June 17 in Slovakia where he would go for a fast time.

Athletics analyst, Billy Tambula said Jele did not run her usual race as she looked a bit nervous to attack.

"You could see that within 250m both Natasha Hastings and Novlene Williams-Mills had already opened a big gap. She was shy to go with them, but she needs to remain in such races in order to have more confidence at the world champs." he said.

Talking about Amos, Tambula said it was sad that the top athlete could not find space from the start, as he wanted to use the inner lane but kept fighting for it until he realised that it was not working for him.

"He tried to move into the outer lane and tripped whilst trying to start attacking from the outer lane," said Tambula, adding that "these things happen in middle distance and long distance

BOPA