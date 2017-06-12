Namibia: Etondo Brings the House Down

Windhoek — It was an entertainment extravaganza at Palm Tree Park in Windhoek on Saturday night when renowned reggae musician, Etondo, launched his much anticipated debut album titled Ambush.

Local socialites braved the chilly winter weather to enjoy what was on offer - amazing and exciting performances that left most people craving for more.

Etondo, who is also well known as the lead singer of the Ndilimani Cultural Troupe, surprised many folks with his amazing live performance, well backed up by his band and dancers who showed off some new dancing styles. Folks wouldn't stop screaming when they performed songs such as Ambush, Ouelele, Nkikuhole, Kaana Kameme and many others.

Reggae master Ras Sheehama was also on cue with his new and old classical reggae songs such as Shohela Oshaile Shaya and Nekwa.

Not to forget Hishishi Papa who warmed up the crowd with his well-crafted songs. The Dogg did not disappoint as well by taking his fans down memory lane.

Etondo is a young artiste who has been in the music industry for quite sometime. Despite not releasing an album before he has been a regular live performer at various festivals in the capital. In 2013 Etondo was a winner of the Last Bad Standing in the country. In 2014 he won Best Live Performance at the Namibia Annual Music Award (NAMAs).

Etondo's album focuses on educating the youth on history and to do the right thing. The album also lists songs Ouyelele featuring Dion, Kanagula featuring The Dogg, Dear Mama and of course Ambush.

The album is worth listening to and caters for all ages. Apart from the CD, Etondo also launched his clothing line.