South Africa: Missing Person Sought By SAPS Chatsworth

Chatsworth police would like to make an appeal to the members of the community with regards to a missing person Farha Sulieman (18). Farha Sulieman was last seen by her family on the 7 June 2017 when she left her home in Woodhurst, Chatsworth. Farha Sulieman is 1,6m in height, approximately 64kgs and is light in complexion. She was last seen wearing a grey long pants, black jacket with pink and white sandals. The reason for her disappearance is unknown. Anyone with the information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Warrant Officer Simeon of SAPS Chatsworth on 083 375 1901, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

