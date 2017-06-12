Ongwediva — The mobile telecommunication company MTC has introduced a 'mobile home' in the form of a car to take services to people in towns that have no MTC retail shops.

According to the company's chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, Tim Ekandjo, the mobile home on wheels is part of MTC's customer engagement strategy, effective between July and September 2017.

The mobile home on wheels (MHOW), which is MTC's latest intervention is meant to address the services gap between rural and urban areas, and is deliberately aimed to service outlying areas where MTC retail shop services are unavailable due to geographical limitations.

Each town will be visited at least once a week and the targeted towns include Nkurenkuru, at Woermann Brock Shopping Centre, Eenhana, at Social Security Centre, Ruacana, at Oshivo Complex and Opuwo, at NDC Complex

"Having been pioneered during regional shows and similar events, it was a common sight the past year during the successful Osmartphona road show - the only difference this time around is that it is bringing MTC products and services closer to customers. A lot of rural towns in Namibia have no access to MTC commercial services, forcing MTC customers to travel up to 100km (sometimes more) for a SIM replacement or other services," said Ekandjo.

Ekandjo thanked MTC's competitor for a free advertising campaign. The campaign according to him pleads with MTC customers to change their number from 081 to 08x.

"We would like to thank the folks at their marketing department for giving us free publicity, but we unfortunately do not need that because we have over the years invested very well in marketing ourselves and turned MTC and the 081 number into a powerful sentimental brand.

"We therefore advise that they remain ethical in their advertising and that they focus on themselves instead of pleading with customers to join their network," said Ekandjo.