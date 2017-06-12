11 June 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Model Eyes Global Crown

By Winstone Antonio

Twnty-year-old rising model, Elissa James Nyoni said she is ready to take the challenge as she represents Zimbabwe at this year's edition of Miss United Countries set for July 29 at Marriot Hotel Putra Jaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Bulawayo-based model who is studying for an honours degree in Human Resources Management at Lupane State University, will leave the country two days before the boot camp that commences on July 23.

In an interview with The Standard Style, Nyoni said preparations were underway and she was overwhelmed to be representing the country at such a prestigious event.

"I feel blessed. I never knew modelling would take me this far. I am working hard so that I will not disappoint and do my country proud," she said.

At the pageant, Nyoni will share with the world the cultural heritage of Zimbabwe and converse on issues to do with women empowerment from a Zimbabwean perspective.

Some of Nyoni's crowns in her career so far include Miss Season of the Year in Botswana under Figures Modelling Agency.

Miss United Countries is an international pageant open for unmarried females between the ages of 17 and 30 that promotes the unification of nations, sharing and exchanging experiences and practices in order to bring about a progressive international community.

Furthermore, the pageant stands for developing the world using beauty queens as advocates and ambassadors for their countries in matters to do with social, economic activities, including tourism and culture.

