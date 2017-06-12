Nigeria: Buhari Gets More Support, Cleric Urges Him to Take Care of His Health

Asaba and Lagos — President Muhammadu Buhari's leadership style, achievements and other qualities after two years in power as a civilian leader have fetched him more accolades.

Those pouring encomiums on him include a governorship aspirant (Chief Ufuoma Usen) and All Progressives Congress (APC) bigwig, Chief Nduka Ogwuda, in Delta State.

However, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, called on Buhari to take necessary steps to ensure that his health situation does not jeopardize the progress of the nation.

He noted that it was only moral for the president to resign if his health would not allow him to live up to the expectations of the people.

The Archbishop said this at a media briefing to celebrate his 58th birthday organised by Knights of Mulumba in Lagos while reacting to questions from newsmen on his take on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State statement on the President's health.

He said: "I believe that to resign is a function of the individual and doctors who are able to give us the true picture of the state of affairs of the health of the president.

"If the state of his health has gone so bad that its impossible to function then obviously the moral thing to do is to take the steps necessary to ensure that his health situation does not create a problem for the nation

"But I think we need a lot more information in order to be able to call for resignation or not. As it were today we do not have any independent information about the true state of affair of his health and therefore I will find it difficult to either support or not support unless there are some indications of what the true state of health is."

The cleric also called on the Federal Government to respect court orders on the release of El Zakzaky and others who are still in detention noting that this would be a reflection of the sanctity of court judgments and the independence of the Judiciary than individuals concern.

The reverend also asked the government to view the agitation of the Biafra as a wake up call for necessary amendments in the country.

Martins also lamented that since the present administration resumed office nothing has really been achieved.

Usen who urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of the President, said Buhari should be supported "in his determination to take Nigeria to greater heights."

The Canada-based politician and businessman, remarked: "We all know Buhari's antecedents as a no-nonsence disciplinarian and anti-corruption fighter. Corruption is killing Nigeria as well as poor infrastructure and insecurity, all of which the president has tackled headlong despite opposition from some quarters.

"Two years is not enough worldwide to judge a government but our president has tried his best so far and achieved results."

Ogwuda praised Buhari for dismantling of the dreaded Boko Haram in the North East, describing it as a historic feat that has brought an end to the insurgency in the region.

He equally commended the Armed Forces, especially the troops of "Operation Lafia Dole", for their uncommon patriotism and sacrifice in rescuing the nation from criminally minded elements whose ideology was a visible threat to the nation's security, particularly in the North East.

He expressed optimism that the APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari will do all within its powers to rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed in the wake of the insurgency, He also commended Buhari for giving the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, a free hand to run the oil and gas sector, thereby aiding the remarkable turnaround in the petroleum industry.

The clergyman added: "Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo presented a score card of this administration saying they have done well in several areas. The truth is that mere rhetoric does not pay bills. With two more years to go, Nigerians would wish to see some of the results of government efforts these past twenty-four months.

"For too long we have tallied at the threshold of recession and must move on. The economy must be given prime attention.

"Major restructuring of this country to ensure true federalism as both the name and the constitution of our country connote, is the right way to go. No meaningful progress can be expected as long as the current structure in which the constituent parts of the federation still subsists as if they were appendages of the federal government.

"Most of the states in the present configuration of the nation were a creation of military fiat and depend on Abuja for monthly allocations. I want to urge the Federal government to do the needful before the expiration of its present tenure," he said.