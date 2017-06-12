12 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Our Revenues Are Not Yielding As Expected - Govt

By Sunday Michael Ogwu

Lagos — The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has advised government agencies and parastatals not to depend totally on Federal Government's budget to run their activities, but, rather up their quality of service to generate more revenue.

Udoma who gave this advice during an inspection of the state of infrastructure and working environment of staff at the Centre for Management and Development in Lagos, added that the Federal Government revenues were not yielding much as expected.

"You (CMD) have a capacity which I don't think you are fully exploring to generate revenue. Basically, we have to think outside the box, the days are gone when there was money for government to distribute; that is the truth. Our revenues are challenged, so every single agency of government has to think outside the box.

"You have to look at what you (agency) have that you can use to generate revenue, not just for yourselves only but also surplus to the government, in order to take this surplus and use it for other activities. So you should also see yourselves as a revenue generating agency of the government. He said.

Earlier, the Director General of the centre, Kabir Kabo Usman, remarked that upon the assumption of office by the minister, the agency's annual income had increased from N28m to N64m.

