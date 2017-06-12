Buhera West MP, Oliver Mandipaka, Wednesday re-winded back to his old days when he was national police spokesperson through a savage attack on pro-democracy protesters coupled with glowing praise of the country's security commanders for keeping protesters at bay.

"I wish to commend our police force, defence forces and security agents for the professionalism, patriotism, loyalty and discipline that they have exhibited for the past 37 years in this country," Mandipaka said.

He was debating a motion he had moved while calling on parliament to condemn anti-government protests witnessed last August and for police to arrest the "rowdy" youths.

The former top cop was assisted by Ronald Muderedzwa, another former high ranking police officer who is now Buhera Central MP.

Both began their campaigns to become Zanu PF MPs in 2013 while still serving in the police force.

But the two seemed lost on their own flaws when they scrambled Wednesday to tell the house of how anti-government protesters were violating the constitution through street demonstrations.

In so doing, Mandipaka made fawning comments directed at his former boss and fellow security chiefs.

"We enjoy peace because of the efforts of these commanders," he said.

"So, allow me at this juncture to express my profound gratitude and congratulate the following commanders for their astute leadership: - Comrade Dr. Augustine Chihuri, the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police; the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Constantine Ghuveya Chiwenga; Air Force Commander, Comrade Perence Shiri; Comrade Paradzai Zimondi, Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Comrade Bonyongwe, the Director of General Central Intelligence.

"These commanders have done us proud in this nation; we have enjoyed peace unlike other African countries for the past 37 years because of their leadership and loyalty.

"We are proud of the crop of cadres that have led our security services."

In his motion, Mandipaka said he was worried by attacks on "innocent" people, police officers and looting by protesters last year.

"I am a bit disturbed, we were all disturbed and worried in August last year by acts of violence and acts of terror on innocent people in Harare by certain political malcontents, employed to subvert a constitutionally elected Government under the guise of human rights and regime change.

"There were vicious attacks on police officers Mr. Speaker Sir. It is also on record that the attacks were not only vicious but callous and unprovoked attacks on our police officers that were on duty, some to the extent that they were assaulted and their police uniform torn apart by these malcontents," he said.

"...Now, Mr. Speaker Sir, given that, I call upon Parliament to resolve to, strongly condemn any political renegades, political malcontents or any opposition political parties for that matter which are quite disturbing for the disturbances that we witnessed last year.

"Perpetrators of such violence should be brought to book, the ZRP has to be supported morally, spiritually and materially in their efforts to maintain law and order."

Mandipaka was police spokesperson in 2008 when Zanu PF supporters allegedly went on a two month long orgy of violence, burning homes belonging to known and perceived opposition supporters with assistance from the military.

The violence followed President Robert Mugabe's shock defeat in the first round of the poll by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

During the time, Mandipaka was not as vicious, if at all he condemned Zanu PF supporters who were being accused of killings, arson, rape, among other crimes in a violent Presidential run-off campaign.

Muderedzwa, who seconded the motion, urged protesters to use elections to vote the candidates into power and stop trying to remove an elected government by force.

He added: "...At the present moment, there is a Government in office and that Government should be protected by law enforcing agents including the police.

...However, if people just demonstrate on their own and the police come, they are also driven by emotions.

"...The 'Tajamukas #, This flag' and other forms of violence that sometimes happens is not characteristic of our country as Zimbabweans.

"They should know the background of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as well as the background of our security services; they are not made of weak steel."

