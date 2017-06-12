12 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: AB to Stick Around for England T20s

Proteas ODI captain AB de Villiers will be staying in England for the three-match T20 series against the hosts following his side's exit from the ICC Champions Trophy.

De Villiers, who scored just 20 runs in the tournament from three innings, has come under heavy criticism over the past few days for his poor form and his inability to get the Proteas into the semi-finals.

The Proteas lost to both Pakistan and India and will play no further part in the tournament.

De Villiers, who has already ruled himself out of the four Test matches against England, also struggled with a slight hamstring strain at the Champions Trophy, prompting speculation that he would return to South Africa once the tournament was done.

Instead, he is available for the series.

Faf du Plessis will be expected to take the reins once more as he captains the side, allowing De Villiers to focus solely on his batting.

The series starts on Wednesday, June 21 at the Rose Bowl. The Proteas will name their squad on Tuesday.

Proteas T20s v England:

Wednesday, June 21, Rose Bowl - 19:30

Friday, June 23, County Ground - 18:00

Sunday, June 25, Sophia Gardens - 15:30

South Africa

