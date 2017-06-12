South Africa: Mark Zinde Shouts Profanities in Court

Mark Zinde, who stands accused of murdering his mother, former SABC board member Hope Zinde, shouted profanities at the court on his way down to the holding cells.

Zinde, who appeared to be completely disconnected from court proceedings, shouted: "fucking funny you fuck heads, where's that bitch", and then lifted his middle finger toward the bench as he was being escorted down to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria holding cells on Monday morning.

The matter which was supposed to go on trial on Monday was postponed when the attorney for Zinde, Francois Joubert, said they would be bringing an application to have Zinde admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Zinde was previously admitted to Weskoppies for psychiatric evaluation for the alleged murder of his mother where four psychiatrists found that Zinde could follow court proceedings, he had a criminal capacity and that he could distinguish between right and wrong.

The new evaluation would not be on the murder charges, but for the attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly attacked his father, Lebohang Mohale Manoto, in November 2016 while out on bail for allegedly killing his mother.

Zinde's bail has since been rescinded.

Disputing the results of Zinde's first psychiatric evaluation, the defence appointed Dr John Weinkove, a psychiatrist, to make his findings and assessments on Zinde's mental state.

Joubert said Dr Weinkove found that his assessment differed to that of Dr Coetzee at Weskoppies.

"I believe Zinde suffers from schizophrenia with predominantly negative features. I recommend that he should be re-admitted to Weskoppies for a review of his condition," the statement read.

According to Dr Weinkove's statement, Zinde stopped functioning socially about four years ago. This suggested the onset of his mental illness.

"In view of his loss of social and academic functioning, I recommend that he have further investigation in the form of a computed tomography (CAT scan) of the brain and an electroencephalogram (EEG), preferably over 24 hours," the statement read.

In Weinkove's statement, he said there appeared to be a history of similar illness in his father's family. His mother was described as having mood swings - this history could point to susceptibility to schizophrenia.

However, the Brits Magistrate's Court found that Zinde was fit to stand trial.

The four charges Zinde is facing have been centralised. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of illegal substances.

Zinde was arrested in June 2016 after his 50-year-old mother's body was found in the boot of her Range Rover at her home in Pecanwood Estate, Hartbeespoort.

At the time, it was reported that a friend had struggled to get hold of her for a few days and that her son had refused to open the door to their home. He only opened it when police arrived.

The application to have Zinde admitted to Weskoppies for another psychiatric evaluation will be heard on Thursday.

