12 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Northcliff Murder Case Postponed

Only four of the six men arrested for the Northcliff murders appeared briefly in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Lesley Mokgadi, 35, Robert Maluleke, 28, Japan Malatjie, 28 and Lechani Mlambo 28, were in the dock but there was no sign of the two other men that were also arrested for the murder of the Naidoo family.

It was not immediately clear why the other two suspects did not appear in court. The State did not explain why the other two were not present in court.

Police reverted all questions to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw. Louw, in turn, could not be reached for comment.

The four people that appeared have no previous convictions and no pending cases.

They face charges of housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder and theft.

On Thursday, police said that six men were arrested and would appear in court.

The bodies of Gregory Naidoo, 57, Melanie Naidoo, 51, and her daughter Rakiel Naidoo, 23 were found in Centurion on Monday. Gregory was Rakiel's uncle.

The three went missing last Sunday night in what was believed to have been a robbery at their home in Northcliff. They were laid to rest on Saturday.

After they were read their charges, the men told the court that they would represent themselves.

However, Magistrate Nerina Govender asked them if they knew the seriousness of the charges and that they could face life imprisonment if they were convicted.

"My advice is that it is not in your best interest to represent yourself," Govender said.

They then indicated that a private attorney would represent them.

The matter was postponed to June 19 for legal representation and bail application.

All four would remain in custody.

