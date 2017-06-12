12 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eight Suspects Arrested On Murder and Robbery Charges in Kamesh

Relentless efforts to ensure that offenders are brought to book, SAPS members worked tirelessly to apprehend the suspects who were allegedly responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Jacques Jansen. According to police information, at about 00:50 on Sunday morning, 11 June 2017, the victim and a friend were walking home through an open field next to Kamesh Road, when they were confronted by a group of males. This group allegedly robbed the two of their belongings (cash and tekkies). The suspects then allegedly stabbed Jansen multiple times before fleeing. Jansen died on the scene.

A task team was immediately established and members from Kamesh SAPS, detectives and the Uitenhage Operational Command Centre worked throughout the day in an attempt to apprehend the suspects and they were successful when they arrested eight suspects, between the ages of 14 and 33 years, in Joe Slovo yesterday, Sunday 11 June 2017.

A case of murder and robbery is under investigation. The eight suspects are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Tuesday, 13 June 2017. The Station Commander of SAPS Kamesh, Colonel Johan Nolte applauded the members for the swift arrests and said: "Those committing crime, will be traced, charged and brought before a Court of Law".

